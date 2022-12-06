Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.53 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

