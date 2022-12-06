Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,556 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $879.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.06. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W&T Offshore Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.