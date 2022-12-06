Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 392 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Down 9.2 %

BILL stock opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $679,494.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,521 shares of company stock worth $10,898,042 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

