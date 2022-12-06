Seaport Global Advisors LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,036 shares of company stock worth $4,951,122. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

