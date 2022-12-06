Seaport Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after buying an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

