Seaport Global Advisors LLC Takes $128,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 668.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 100.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.87.

Shares of SAM opened at $379.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

