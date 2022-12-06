Sei Investments Co. Buys 175,936 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $44,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.