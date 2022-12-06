Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.40.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
See Also
