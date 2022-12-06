ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $672.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.22, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

