Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.97) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,900 ($35.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.89) to GBX 2,761 ($33.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,934.60 ($35.78).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,375.50 ($28.97) on Friday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,347.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,261.14. The stock has a market cap of £167.52 billion and a PE ratio of 500.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.