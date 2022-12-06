ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical makes up approximately 8.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,684. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,136. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.56.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.