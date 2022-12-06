Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declines By 8.2%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amdocs by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.