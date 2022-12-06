Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 10.3%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,273,511. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

