Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Drops By 8.7%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BOX Price Performance
BOX stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BOX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
Institutional Trading of BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
