Short Interest in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Decreases By 8.3%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

DINO opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $13,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

