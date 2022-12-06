Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.40-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.40-$12.00 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

