Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $57.83

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $61.09. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 23,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 20.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.