SKALE Network Trading 1% Higher This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $110.90 million and $4.02 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

