SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.63

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 41640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 486.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

