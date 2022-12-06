Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Slam Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Slam

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Slam by 28.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 576,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Slam by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 2,639.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

