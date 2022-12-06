SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.41

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 140883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.42.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
