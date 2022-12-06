SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.41

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 140883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

