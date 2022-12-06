Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.47. Sohu.com shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1,633 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
See Also
