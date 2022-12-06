Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.47. Sohu.com shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1,633 shares.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 208.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

