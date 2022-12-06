Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. 12,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,191,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 638,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

