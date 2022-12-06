Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. 12,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,191,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.
Sotera Health Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.