SpartanNash Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
SpartanNash Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SPTN stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.
