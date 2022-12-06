SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises 1.6% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,452,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 259,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,152,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 333,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 287,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

