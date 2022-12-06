Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 9,910 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from £114.60 ($139.74) to GBX 9,910 ($120.84) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
SPXSF opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $218.15.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
