Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,044 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Spotify Technology worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

