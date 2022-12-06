Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $8.07 Million Stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 comprises 4.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned about 1.77% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Trading Down 0.0 %

AGCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,310,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

