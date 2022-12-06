Springhouse Capital Management LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 440,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

a.k.a. Brands Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.