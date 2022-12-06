Springhouse Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,163. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.