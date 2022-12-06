St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

St. Joe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $35.67 on Friday. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in St. Joe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

