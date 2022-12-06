Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 115,754 Shares

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 115,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $20,835.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,855,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $56,662.24.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $15,908.70.

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

STRY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,368,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $11,725,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

