State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,324,417 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of Lowe’s Companies worth $4,795,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

