State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,358,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 381,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.03% of Intuit worth $4,377,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $394.97 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.