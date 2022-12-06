State Street Corp Has $3.95 Billion Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $3,947,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $686.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

