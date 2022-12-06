State Street Corp Has $5.49 Billion Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,486,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

