State Street Corp Sells 177,597 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177,597 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $6,816,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC opened at $543.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $360.01 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

