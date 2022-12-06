State Street Corp Sells 4,143,248 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,729,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,143,248 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.90% of Verizon Communications worth $8,309,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

