State Street Corp Sells 447,664 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,239,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 447,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.45% of Salesforce worth $7,301,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after purchasing an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.26.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.88 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.