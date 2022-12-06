State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.35.
State Street Stock Down 1.9 %
STT stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of State Street
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
