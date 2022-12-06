State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.35.

STT stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

