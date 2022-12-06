Steem Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $74.14 million and $4.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,057.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00468046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00114765 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00844151 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00657565 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00243466 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,406,059 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.