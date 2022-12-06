Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.91

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.91 and last traded at C$49.41, with a volume of 80311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.