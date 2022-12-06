Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,450 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Stem Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,950 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

