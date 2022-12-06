Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Meta Materials Call Options (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 75,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,220 call options.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after buying an additional 6,528,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of MMAT stock traded up 0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 2.06. The company had a trading volume of 995,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,542. Meta Materials has a 12 month low of 0.63 and a 12 month high of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $744.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.45 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

