StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GIFI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

