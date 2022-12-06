StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of GIFI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.