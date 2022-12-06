StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.
ObsEva Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.45. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
