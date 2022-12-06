StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.45. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

