StockNews.com Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 409.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

