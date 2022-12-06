StockNews.com Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.