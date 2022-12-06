StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CRVS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 163,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

