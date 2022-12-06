STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.14 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and $4.40 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00238720 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03080446 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,936,235.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

