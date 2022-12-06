Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 15,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,437,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Down 9.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.